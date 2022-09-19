Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years
The Guardian
- Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the 36 states of the federation rose from N1.31 trillion in 2019 to N1.67 trillion in 2021.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
States IGR records 35% growth in 2021 – NGF
Peoples Gazette:
36 states' IGR grew by N360 billion in two years: NGF
Independent:
IGR From States Records 35% Increase In 2021 — NGF
News Wire NGR:
Nigerian 36 states generated N1.67 trillion IGR in 2021 — Fayemi
News Verge:
36 states grow IGR by N360b in 2 years
National Daily:
IGR of 36 states rises by N360bn in 2 years – Fayemi
More Picks
1
Update: Video from scene of car crash that killed woman chasing her husband and his alleged side chick in Calabar -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning -
News Verge,
19 hours ago
4
Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules -
Premium Times,
12 hours ago
5
Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS -
News Diary Online,
16 hours ago
6
Reps To Meet ASUU, Stakeholders Over Seven-Month-Old Strike -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
7
2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Man Uses Nigerian Police To Arrest 17-Year-Old Girl For Refusing To Have Sex With Him -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
9
"While I was chasing my passion, my best friend was chasing my man" Singer Wendy Shay says career women find it hard to keep love -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate -
News Diary Online,
12 hours ago
