Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Algeria friendly: Awaziem arrives camp, others expected today
News photo The Punch  - Ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly against Algeria next Tuesday, The PUNCH learnt that Hadjut Split defender Chidozie Awaziem was the first player to hit the Super Eagles hotel camp in Constantine after he joined up with the team’s backroom ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Super Eagles Camp Swells As 18 Players Arrive For Algeria Friendly Complete Sports:
Super Eagles Camp Swells As 18 Players Arrive For Algeria Friendly
Nigeria vs Algeria: 18 Super Eagles players arrive camp Daily Post:
Nigeria vs Algeria: 18 Super Eagles players arrive camp
Injury knocks out Musa as 18 Super Eagles players arrive for Algeria friendly Premium Times:
Injury knocks out Musa as 18 Super Eagles players arrive for Algeria friendly
Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 18 Players Ahead Algeria Friendly Prompt News:
Super Eagles Camp Bubbles With 18 Players Ahead Algeria Friendly
Nigeria vs Algeria: 18 Super Eagles players arrive camp Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria vs Algeria: 18 Super Eagles players arrive camp
List Of 18 Players In Super Eagles Camp For Algeria Friendly Game, Iheanacho Among Six Players Yet To Arrive The Dabigal Blog:
List Of 18 Players In Super Eagles Camp For Algeria Friendly Game, Iheanacho Among Six Players Yet To Arrive
Super Eagles Camp Swells As 18 Players Arrive For Algeria Friendly Naija Parrot:
Super Eagles Camp Swells As 18 Players Arrive For Algeria Friendly


   More Picks
1 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
3 2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning - News Verge, 23 hours ago
5 Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
7 ‘It has no nutrition’ — FG to ban ‘ponmo’ to revive leather industry - Nigerian Eye, 23 hours ago
8 I've paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
10 "Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP - Legit, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info