Kebbi: PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, others defect to APC
247 U Reports  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, on Monday, received prominent politicians who defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to its fold.

6 hours ago
