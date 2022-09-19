Kebbi: PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary, others defect to APC

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
2
|
Ex-gov Lamido has case to answer over alleged N712m fraud, court rules - Premium Times,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
2023: We didn't deny 7m Nigerians opportunity of registering for PVCs — INEC - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
NCC to generate N500bn from 5G spectrums auctioning - News Verge,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
|
6
|
Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
‘It has no nutrition’ — FG to ban ‘ponmo’ to revive leather industry - Nigerian Eye,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
I've paid N30m ransom for church priests -Kukah - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
"Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP - Legit,
21 hours ago