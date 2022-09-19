Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian man narrates how he married his wife after church found out she was pregnant with their second child one week to his wedding with another woman
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Benue journalist, Akume Raphael has narrated how he ended up marrying his wife after church cancelled his wedding with another woman when they found out she already had a child for him and was pregnant with the second one.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
3
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
4
Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
5
Young Nigerians want Tinubu to be president – APC youth leader -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
6
“My Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II Was Perfect” – Obasanjo -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
7
NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
8
Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
9
PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
10
"Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP -
Legit,
24 hours ago
