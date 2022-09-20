Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
I Get Better Meat For Body - Destiny Etiko Flaunts Her Curves (Photos)
Tori News
- Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko has flaunted her incredible body on her social media page.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
"I sha get better meat for body abeg I dey share am oo... Come make I cut small for you." - Destiny Etiko. Actress Destiny Etiko flaunts her God-given curves.
The Info NG:
“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she shows off her curves (Photos)
The Herald:
"I get better meat for body" - Actress Destiny Etiko flaunts curves | herald.ng
Naija Parrot:
I Get Better Meat For Body - Star Actress, Destiny Etiko Flaunts Her Curves (Photos)
More Picks
1
Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
3
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
4
Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
5
Young Nigerians want Tinubu to be president – APC youth leader -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
6
“My Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II Was Perfect” – Obasanjo -
Naija Loaded,
23 hours ago
7
NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
8
Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
9
PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate -
News Diary Online,
19 hours ago
10
"Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP -
Legit,
24 hours ago
