Vehicle Auction: Transport Law To Be Amended, Says Lagos AG
Channels Television  -   The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, says the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (2018) is currently being reviewed by the Lagos State House of Assembly for amendment.

9 hours ago
Auctioned vehicles saga: Lagos moves to amend 2018 transport law Vanguard News:
Auctioned vehicles saga: Lagos moves to amend 2018 transport law
Auction: Transport laws under review, says Lagos AG The Punch:
Auction: Transport laws under review, says Lagos AG
Auction: Lagos Govt To Amend Controversial Transport Law Tori News:
Auction: Lagos Govt To Amend Controversial Transport Law
Auction: Lagos transport laws under review – Commissioner for Justice Within Nigeria:
Auction: Lagos transport laws under review – Commissioner for Justice


