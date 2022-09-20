Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Buhari's government has done more for women than they know - Nigerian man says
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian man is of the opinion that the Buhari administration has done more for women in the country than they know it.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Buhari’s government has done more for women than they know” – Nigerian man shares why
Tori News:
Buhari's Government Has Done More For Women Than They Know - Nigerian Man
The Dabigal Blog:
“Buhari’s government has done more for women than they know” – Nigerian man shares why
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Buhari’s government has done more for women than they know” – Nigerian man shares why
Naija Log:
Buhari’s government has done more for women than they know – Nigerian man says
Naija Parrot:
“Buhari’s government has done more for women than they know” – Nigerian man shares why
More Picks
1
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
2
NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
3
Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom -
Vanguard News,
1 day ago
4
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
6
Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round -
TechPoint Africa,
16 hours ago
7
Billionaire Dangote Industries, MTN Nigeria and Globacom emerge 2022 top brands in Nigeria -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
8
Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump -
Correct NG,
12 hours ago
10
Funke Akindele and I are together forever’ – JJC Skillz -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
