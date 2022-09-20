Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"A whole aunty in the industry": Fans lambaste Waje for begging Tems for collaboration on social media
Legit  - Nigerian singer, Waje, has been dragged on social media after she begged Tems for a collaboration. Netizens accused her of acting like an upcoming artiste.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Knocks, praises as Waje seeks collaboration with Tems The Punch:
Knocks, praises as Waje seeks collaboration with Tems
Waje, Tems, hint on music collaboration Daily Trust:
Waje, Tems, hint on music collaboration
Tems responds to Waje’s plea for collaboration The Nation:
Tems responds to Waje’s plea for collaboration
Waje Asks Tems for Music Collaboration on Social Media Mp3 Bullet:
Waje Asks Tems for Music Collaboration on Social Media
Waje Begs Tems For A Collaboration, Nigerians React Tunde Ednut:
Waje Begs Tems For A Collaboration, Nigerians React
We Might Be Getting A Tems And Waje Collaboration Soon Studio CB55:
We Might Be Getting A Tems And Waje Collaboration Soon
Tems Responds To Waje Talk Glitz:
Tems Responds To Waje's Request For Collaboration


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Die In DSS Prison, Ohanaeze Warns Buhari’s Govt - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerians are angry and many parties will be shocked in 2023 - Obaseki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 22 hours ago
7 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele and I are together forever’ – JJC Skillz - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 "We dey capping season": Reactions as Oxlade says Davido gave him his first $1k - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info