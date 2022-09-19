BBNaija Tacha wails from sick bed, advises citizens to vote wisely come 2023 election (Video) Top Naija - Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has given her unweary advice to Nigerians to be actively involved in the 2023 general election in Nigeria. The reality show star, Tacha shared a video donning a hospital garb, stating that come 2023 ...



News Credibility Score: 99%