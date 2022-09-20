Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UN agency releases $10m to fight acute malnutrition in Nigeria’s North-East
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The United Nation Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), says it has released the sum of $10 million as aid funds to fight acute malnutrition in North-East Nigeria under its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). The aid agency, in a ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

