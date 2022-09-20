NPFL: Enyimba appoint Yema to coaching staff Daily Post - Enyimba Football Club of Aba have announced the appointment of Yemi ‘Yema’ Olanrewaju into their coaching staff. Yema recently resigned from his post as head coach of Nigeria National League (NNL) outfit Vanderezer FC. The young tactician will work as ...



