Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yobe govt earmarks N10.8bn for road projects
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The Yobe government on Tuesday says it will utilise N10.8 billion of the N18 billion refund received from the Federal Government on road construction projects.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Yobe Govt Earmarks N10.8bn For Road Projects Independent:
Yobe Govt Earmarks N10.8bn For Road Projects
Yobe earmarks N10.8bn for road projects Sundiata Post:
Yobe earmarks N10.8bn for road projects
Yobe earmarks N10.8bn for road projects Prompt News:
Yobe earmarks N10.8bn for road projects
Yobe earmarks N10.8bn for road projects News Diary Online:
Yobe earmarks N10.8bn for road projects


   More Picks
1 Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion - The Nation, 13 hours ago
2 Kanu reportedly suffers intestine disorder after almost 15 months in DSS custody - Pulse Nigeria, 24 hours ago
3 NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
4 Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 11 hours ago
7 2023: Court Nullifies Kebbi PDP Rep Candidate Election - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
8 Young Nigerians want Tinubu to be president – APC youth leader - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Algeria Friendly: 18 players hit camp as Musa, Chukwueze get replacements - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
10 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info