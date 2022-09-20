Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to be named football’s most-powerful player on Instagram with each of his post valued at a staggering £3.1million.

|
1
NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years - The Guardian,
23 hours ago
2
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
4
Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa,
18 hours ago
5
I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG,
14 hours ago
6
Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
7
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Funke Akindele and I are together forever’ – JJC Skillz - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
9
"We dey capping season": Reactions as Oxlade says Davido gave him his first $1k - Legit,
12 hours ago
10
Lightning strikes kill 21 people in eastern India - The Punch,
17 hours ago