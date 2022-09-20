Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man arrested for luring girl, 14, via internet before abducting, raping and impregnating her 5 times in Akwa Ibom
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Police in Eket Area Command have arrested a 37-year-old man from Ibeno Local Government Area, Mr. Honest Okon Ufokiko for allegedly kidnapping and trafficking a 14-year-old girl, Miss Enobong

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man Lures 14-year-old Girl Online Before Abducting, R#ping And Impregnating Her 5 Times In Akwa Ibom Tori News:
Man Lures 14-year-old Girl Online Before Abducting, R#ping And Impregnating Her 5 Times In Akwa Ibom
Man arrested for luring girl, 14, online before abducting, raping, impregnating her five times The Eagle Online:
Man arrested for luring girl, 14, online before abducting, raping, impregnating her five times
Akwa Ibom man abducts, rapes and impregnates 14-year-old girl 5 times Within Nigeria:
Akwa Ibom man abducts, rapes and impregnates 14-year-old girl 5 times
Man arrested for luring a 14-yrs-old girl via the internet, abd#cting, r@ping and impregnating her five times in Akwa Ibom State Instablog 9ja:
Man arrested for luring a 14-yrs-old girl via the internet, abd#cting, r@ping and impregnating her five times in Akwa Ibom State


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Die In DSS Prison, Ohanaeze Warns Buhari’s Govt - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerians are angry and many parties will be shocked in 2023 - Obaseki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 22 hours ago
7 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele and I are together forever’ – JJC Skillz - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 "We dey capping season": Reactions as Oxlade says Davido gave him his first $1k - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info