News at a Glance
Alleged organ harvest: Court slates Dec 5 to rule on Ukpo's application to set aside court's order for release of bio-data
Nigerian Tribune
- Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed December 5 to deliver a ruling in an application brought before it by the alleged organ harvest
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Alleged organ harvesting: Court to rule in Ukpo’s application Dec. 5
Daily Post:
Ekweremadu: Court fixes date to rule in David Ukpo’s application amid alleged organ harvesting
Channels Television:
Alleged Organ Harvesting: Court Sets Dec 5 To Rule On Victim’s Biodata Release
The Punch:
Ekweremadu: Court rules on Ukpo's application December 5
Tori News:
Ekweremadu: Court Fixes Date To Rule In David Ukpo’s Application Amid Alleged Organ Harvesting
Daily Nigerian:
Alleged organ harvesting: Court to rule in Ukpo’s application on barring access to his biodata
Prompt News:
Alleged organ harvesting: Court to rule in Ukpo’s application Dec. 5
The Street Journal:
Alleged organ harvesting: Court fixes December 5 for ruling on donor, David Ukpo's biodata request
Within Nigeria:
Alleged organ harvesting: Court fixes date to rule on Ukpo’s application
Screen Gist:
Alleged Organ Harvesting: Court Sets Dec 5 To Rule On Victim’s Biodata Release
Talk Glitz:
Alleged Organ Harvesting: Court To Rule On David Ukpo's Application December 5
More Picks
1
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
3
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Alleged organ harvest: Court slates Dec 5 to rule on Ukpo's application to set aside court's order for release of bio-data -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
5
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
9
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
