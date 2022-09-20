Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"We dey capping season": Reactions as Oxlade says Davido gave him his first $1k
Legit  - Singer Oxlade got Nigerians talking when he spoke about the kind gesture Davido extended toward him. He noted that his colleague gave him his first 1k dollars.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Davido gave me my first $1,000 – Oxlade The Nation:
Davido gave me my first $1,000 – Oxlade
Davido Gave Me My First $1,000 – Oxlade Tori News:
Davido Gave Me My First $1,000 – Oxlade
Oxlade Reveals How Much Davido Gave Him As An Upcoming Act Not Just OK:
Oxlade Reveals How Much Davido Gave Him As An Upcoming Act
I can never forget what Davido did to me – Oxlade The News Guru:
I can never forget what Davido did to me – Oxlade
Davido Gave Me My First $1,000 – Oxlade GL Trends:
Davido Gave Me My First $1,000 – Oxlade
Oxlade discloses how much Davido gave him as an upcoming act Mp3 Bullet:
Oxlade discloses how much Davido gave him as an upcoming act
"Davido Gave Me My First $1k" - Oxlade Reveals. Legit 9ja:
"Davido Gave Me My First $1k" - Oxlade Reveals.


   More Picks
1 Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion - The Nation, 16 hours ago
2 NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 14 hours ago
7 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket antithetical to nation-building, Dogara declares - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
9 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 9 hours ago
10 Adam Levine accused of cheating on his wife and trying to name their baby after his mistress - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info