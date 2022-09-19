Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion
The Nation  - Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited has recorded N1.13 billion profit after tax (PAT) in its full year audited financial results for the year ended last December 31.This represents 75 per cent growth PAT compared to N646 million it recorded in t

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prudential Zenith Life grows profit by 75% The Punch:
Prudential Zenith Life grows profit by 75%
Prudential Zenith Posts 75% Rise In Profit After Tax Leadership:
Prudential Zenith Posts 75% Rise In Profit After Tax
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Records 75% Profit Growth in 2021 Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited (PZL) has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, recording a 75 per ce This Day:
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Records 75% Profit Growth in 2021 Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited (PZL) has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, recording a 75 per ce
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance records 75% growth in profit after tax in full year 2021 results Premium Times:
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance records 75% growth in profit after tax in full year 2021 results
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Records 75% Growth In Profit After Tax For Year 2021 Independent:
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Records 75% Growth In Profit After Tax For Year 2021
Prudential Zenith announces 75% jump in 2021 profits Peoples Gazette:
Prudential Zenith announces 75% jump in 2021 profits
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance records 75% growth in profit after tax in full year 2021 results The Eagle Online:
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance records 75% growth in profit after tax in full year 2021 results
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Records 75% Rise In Profit After Tax The Will:
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Records 75% Rise In Profit After Tax
PRUDENTIAL ZENITH LIFE INSURANCE RECORDS 75% GROWTH IN PROFIT AFTER TAX IN FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS People n Politics:
PRUDENTIAL ZENITH LIFE INSURANCE RECORDS 75% GROWTH IN PROFIT AFTER TAX IN FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Grows Profit After Tax by 75 in 2021 | Investors King Investor King:
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Grows Profit After Tax by 75 in 2021 | Investors King


   More Picks
1 Queen's coffin is lowered into St George's Chapel vault to lie beside her beloved Philip and parents (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion - The Nation, 10 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
4 Our Mandate Is To Collect Taxes, Not To Grant Waivers To Taxpayers – FIRS - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
5 Young Nigerians want Tinubu to be president – APC youth leader - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
6 “My Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II Was Perfect” – Obasanjo - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
7 NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
8 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
9 PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
10 "Ignoring Wike, others is dangerous" - Governor Ortom tells PDP - Legit, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info