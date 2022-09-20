Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Stay Away From Your Brother's Marriage And Allow His Wife Enjoy - Pastor Shola Adeoye Addresses Sisters-in-law (Video)
News photo Tori News  - In a video he shared on TikTok, he stated that sisters-in-law should know that their brother getting married doesn’t mean his wife is a second-class citizen.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Because your brother got married doesn?t mean the lady is a second-class citizen - Pastor Shola Adeoye addresses sisters-in-law (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Because your brother got married doesn?t mean the lady is a second-class citizen - Pastor Shola Adeoye addresses sisters-in-law (video)
VIDEO: Your sisters-in-law not a second class citizen, Pastor Shola Adeoye hits ladies The Nation:
VIDEO: Your sisters-in-law not a second class citizen, Pastor Shola Adeoye hits ladies
Pastor Shola Adeoye Addresses Entitled Sisters-In-Law Who Sees Their Brother’s Wife As A Second-class Citizen | Watch The Explosive Video Motherhood In-Style:
Pastor Shola Adeoye Addresses Entitled Sisters-In-Law Who Sees Their Brother’s Wife As A Second-class Citizen | Watch The Explosive Video
Because your brother married that girl, doesn’t mean she’s a second class citizen- Pastor Shola Adeoye tells sister-in-laws Gist Reel:
Because your brother married that girl, doesn’t mean she’s a second class citizen- Pastor Shola Adeoye tells sister-in-laws


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
4 Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
9 Tinubu is my elder brother, I respect him ― Peter Obi - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 Oil thefts pushing Nigeria’s economy into coma, says Senate President - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info