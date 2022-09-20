Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘State policing is the only solution to insecurity,’ Southern governors insist
Vanguard News  - The Southern Governors Forum (SGF) has insisted that state policing is the only solution to security challenges in Nigeria. In a statement on Monday, chairman

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No going back on call for state police, say Southern governors The Nation:
No going back on call for state police, say Southern governors
State Police Is The Only Solution To Insecurity – Southern Governors Naija Loaded:
State Police Is The Only Solution To Insecurity – Southern Governors
State Police Is The Only Solution To Insecurity - Southern Governors To Buhari Tori News:
State Police Is The Only Solution To Insecurity - Southern Governors To Buhari
State Police Is The Only Solution To Insecurity - Southern Governors Naija Parrot:
State Police Is The Only Solution To Insecurity - Southern Governors
State police only way to tackle insecurity – Southern governors Within Nigeria:
State police only way to tackle insecurity – Southern governors


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
4 Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 23 hours ago
9 Tinubu is my elder brother, I respect him ― Peter Obi - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
10 Oil thefts pushing Nigeria’s economy into coma, says Senate President - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info