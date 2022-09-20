‘State policing is the only solution to insecurity,’ Southern governors insist

|
1
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
4
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG,
23 hours ago
9
Tinubu is my elder brother, I respect him ― Peter Obi - Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
10
Oil thefts pushing Nigeria’s economy into coma, says Senate President - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago