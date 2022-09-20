Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate orders Police, DSS to probe bloody attack on Senator Ubah’s convoy
News photo Daily Post  - The Senate has ordered the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations into the bloody attack on the convoy of the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate asks police, DSS to probe bloody attack on Ubah Vanguard News:
Senate asks police, DSS to probe bloody attack on Ubah's convoy
Senate directs Police, DSS to probe attack on Ubah’s convoy Nigerian Tribune:
Senate directs Police, DSS to probe attack on Ubah’s convoy
Senate Orders Police, DSS To Probe Attack On Senator Ubah’s Convoy Independent:
Senate Orders Police, DSS To Probe Attack On Senator Ubah’s Convoy
Senate orders Police, DSS to probe bloody attack on Senator Ubah’s convoy Nigerian Eye:
Senate orders Police, DSS to probe bloody attack on Senator Ubah’s convoy


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Die In DSS Prison, Ohanaeze Warns Buhari’s Govt - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerians are angry and many parties will be shocked in 2023 - Obaseki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 22 hours ago
7 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele and I are together forever’ – JJC Skillz - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 "We dey capping season": Reactions as Oxlade says Davido gave him his first $1k - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info