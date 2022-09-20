Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
PHOTOS: Nigerian women rock 'asoebi' in UK for Queen Elizabeth’s burial
The Nation
-
Some Nigerian women were spotted at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in matching caftans with the portrait of the late monarch inscribed on them.
On Monday, the coffin of queen Elizabeth was lowered into the royal vault in St. George’s Chapel ...
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Naija no dey carry last! Nigerian aunties turn up in the UK with their Asoebi for Queen Elizabeth's burial. The Asoebi was reportedly sent from Lagos to London and will reportedly be displayed at the London museum.
Tori News:
Nigerian Women Rock Asoebi In London For Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
Instablog 9ja:
Nigerians turn up in their Asoebi for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in the UK
Gist Reel:
Nigerian ladies storm Queen Elizabeth’s burial in the UK dressed in their Asoebi clothes (Photos)
Edujandon:
Nigerians In Diaspora Storm Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral In Stunning Asoebi Outfits (Photo)
Naija News:
See How Nigerians In Diaspora Stormed Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Service In Asoebi
More Picks
1
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
3
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Alleged organ harvest: Court slates Dec 5 to rule on Ukpo's application to set aside court's order for release of bio-data -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
5
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
9
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
