PHOTOS: Nigerian women rock 'asoebi' in UK for Queen Elizabeth’s burial
Some Nigerian women were spotted at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in matching caftans with the portrait of the late monarch inscribed on them.
On Monday, the coffin of queen Elizabeth was lowered into the royal vault in St. George’s Chapel ...

21 hours ago
