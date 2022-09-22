Post News
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An unknown woman in Anambra State abandoned her one-month-old baby boy with another passenger in a commercial bus along Zik's Avenue, Amawbia in Anambra state.
The mother of the b
2 days ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Anambra woman abandons one-month-old baby in commercial bus
Daily Post:
Mother abandons month-old baby boy in Anambra
Vanguard News:
One month-old baby abandoned in a bus in Anambra
This Day:
Mother Abandons a Month-old Baby in Vehicle in Anambra David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka A yet-to-be identified woman has allegedly abandoned her one-month old baby boy on a bus in Anambra State. The Nigeria S
Naija Loaded:
WICKEDNESS!!! Mother Abandons Month-Old Baby Boy In Anambra
Independent:
NSCDC Recovers One Month Old Baby Boy Abandoned In Bus In Anambra
Tori News:
1-month-old Baby Boy Abandoned In A Bus In Anambra
The Eagle Online:
Anambra woman abandons one-month-old baby in commercial bus
The News Chronicle:
Woman Abandons Her One-Month Od Baby In Bus In Anambra | Latest Nigeria News Today
News Probe:
NSCDC Recovers One-Month-Old Baby Boy Abandoned In A Bus In Anambra
Naija Parrot:
Woman Abandons Her One-Month-Old Baby Boy In A Bus In Anambra (Photo)
City Mirror News:
Woman Abandons Her Month Old Baby Boy In A Bus
Edujandon:
Month-old Baby Boy Abandoned In A Bus In Anambra
Within Nigeria:
Anambra: One month-old baby abandoned in a bus
