Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obaseki loses PDP structure as INEC recognises candidates from Orbih’s faction
Legit  - Governor Obaseki has lost in the Edo PDP crisis as INEC on Tuesday recognised candidates produced by the Dan Orbih faction of the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Obaseki loses, INEC recognises Orbih The Punch:
Obaseki loses, INEC recognises Orbih's Edo PDP faction
2023: Obaseki loses as INEC recognises candidates from Orbih’s camp Daily Trust:
2023: Obaseki loses as INEC recognises candidates from Orbih’s camp
Dan Orbih Defeats Obaseki As INEC Recognises Edo PDP Faction Naija News:
Dan Orbih Defeats Obaseki As INEC Recognises Edo PDP Faction


   More Picks
1 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 More details emerge on how lawyer died while chasing her husband and his alleged side chic in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 "I promised to remain a virgin till marriage" Drama as Ashmusy reveals why she kept her virginity intact - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
6 BBNaija S7: Cubana Chief Priest pledges N200k to fans who vote for Bryann - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
7 Queen Elizabeth: London Museum Honours Nigerians Who Attended Burial In Aso Ebi - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
8 Cardi B says she's finally ready for her wedding after 5 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 American singer Adam Levine denies illicit affair with model - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to Nigeria Police Force - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info