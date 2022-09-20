Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Katsina State Police Command has succeeded in busting a notorious syndicate of armed robbers who specialize in breaking into people’s homes using criminal charms.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest robbers for breaking houses with charms in Katsina Daily Post:
Police arrest robbers for breaking houses with charms in Katsina
Police arrest armed robbers using charms to break houses in Katsina Peoples Gazette:
Police arrest armed robbers using charms to break houses in Katsina
Police arrests suspected armed robbers using charms to enter houses in Katsina Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests suspected armed robbers using charms to enter houses in Katsina
Police arrest robbers for breaking houses with charms in Katsina Within Nigeria:
Police arrest robbers for breaking houses with charms in Katsina


   More Picks
1 Prudential Zenith Life Insurance full year profit up 75% to N1.13billion - The Nation, 16 hours ago
2 NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
3 Bandits abduct over 45 persons in S’Kaduna church, demand N200m ransom - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
4 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 14 hours ago
7 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
8 APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket antithetical to nation-building, Dogara declares - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
9 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 9 hours ago
10 Adam Levine accused of cheating on his wife and trying to name their baby after his mistress - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info