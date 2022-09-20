Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu is my elder brother, I respect him ― Peter Obi
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi said that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is his elder brother, who he respects.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tinubu your ancestor, not brother, netizens tell Peter Obi Vanguard News:
Tinubu your ancestor, not brother, netizens tell Peter Obi
Tinubu Is My Respected Elder Brother – Peter Obi Naija Loaded:
Tinubu Is My Respected Elder Brother – Peter Obi
Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, in a recent interview with Nigerian journalist, Chude Jideonwo has described Bola Tinubu as his "respected elder brother". Ripples Nigeria:
Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, in a recent interview with Nigerian journalist, Chude Jideonwo has described Bola Tinubu as his "respected elder brother".
Peter Obi reveals why he respects Tinubu The News Guru:
Peter Obi reveals why he respects Tinubu
Tinubu is my elder brother, I respect him - Peter Obi - P.M. News PM News:
Tinubu is my elder brother, I respect him - Peter Obi - P.M. News
Tinubu Is My Respected Elder Brother - Peter Obi Naija Parrot:
Tinubu Is My Respected Elder Brother - Peter Obi


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerians are angry and many parties will be shocked in 2023 - Obaseki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 1 day ago
7 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nineteen human trafficking victims rescued in Kano: NAPTIP - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
9 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
10 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info