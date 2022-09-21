Post News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A pastor got offended when the DJ played secular music at his wedding.
The Pastor and his wife were on the dance floor, ready to dance when the DJ began playing a secular song about l
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Nigerians are angry and many parties will be shocked in 2023 - Obaseki -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
5
Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
6
Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round -
TechPoint Africa,
1 day ago
7
Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Nineteen human trafficking victims rescued in Kano: NAPTIP -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
9
I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump -
Correct NG,
20 hours ago
10
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
