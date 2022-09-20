Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

National unity, Nigeria’s biggest challenge – Osinbajo
News photo Daily Post  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the biggest challenge the nation was facing today was on national unity.

13 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Nigerians are angry and many parties will be shocked in 2023 - Obaseki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
5 Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 1 day ago
7 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Nineteen human trafficking victims rescued in Kano: NAPTIP - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
9 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
10 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
