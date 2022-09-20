Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian couple who met on Twitter celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian couple, Tunde and Foluso Leye, who met on Twitter, celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, September 20. Tunde had tweeted about bad network on April 2013.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian couple who met on Twitter celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary
Tori News:
Nigerian Couple Who Met On Twitter Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian couple who met on Twitter celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
Naija Parrot:
Nigerian couple who met on Twitter celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
