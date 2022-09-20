Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Benue Govt Targets Recruitment of 10,000 Volunteer Guards
Prompt News  - The Benue State Government has set a target to recruit ten thousand persons into the State Community Volunteer Guards. Governor Samuel Ortom disclosed this on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022 while speaking at the funeral of his foster father, Elder ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

