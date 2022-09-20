Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

All not well with Nigeria, we told Buhari many times – Sultan of Sokoto
News photo Daily Post  - The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Tuesday in Abuja, stated that all is not well with Nigeria. The revered monarch also disclosed that the fear has been severally mentioned to President Muhammadu Buhari. Abubakar spoke at the National Unity ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

