Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Die In DSS Prison, Ohanaeze Warns Buhari’s Govt Naija Loaded - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari that the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, must not die in the custody of the Department of ...



News Credibility Score: 90%