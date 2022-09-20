Many Guys Are More Interested In Using Me To Get To My Billionaire Father – DJ Cuppy

The billionaire daughter in a recent interview said that most men seem to be more interested in her father than her.

... Naija News - Popular Nigerian disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has opened up on her relationship woes.The billionaire daughter in a recent interview said that most men seem to be more interested in her father than her....



News Credibility Score: 99%