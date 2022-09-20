Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Many Guys Are More Interested In Using Me To Get To My Billionaire Father – DJ Cuppy
Naija News  - Popular Nigerian disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy has opened up on her relationship woes.
The billionaire daughter in a recent interview said that most men seem to be more interested in her father than her.
...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian men don’t want me, they want my dad —Cuppy Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, aka Cuppy, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has disclosed why she is still single. The Popular Disc Jockey in a recent podcast revealed...1 Vanguard News:
Nigerian men don’t want me, they want my dad —Cuppy Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, aka Cuppy, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has disclosed why she is still single. The Popular Disc Jockey in a recent podcast revealed...1
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria's DJ Cuppy Reveals Guys Chase Her Just To Get To Meet Her Billionaire Dad
Legit 9ja:
DJ Cuppy: "Many Guys Don't Want Me, They Want My Dad".
Diamond Celebrities:
Most Nigerian Men Don’t Want Me, They Want My Billionaire Dad, Femi Otedola – DJ Cuppy


   More Picks
1 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 More details emerge on how lawyer died while chasing her husband and his alleged side chic in Calabar - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 "I promised to remain a virgin till marriage" Drama as Ashmusy reveals why she kept her virginity intact - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 20 hours ago
6 BBNaija S7: Cubana Chief Priest pledges N200k to fans who vote for Bryann - The Street Journal, 18 hours ago
7 Queen Elizabeth: London Museum Honours Nigerians Who Attended Burial In Aso Ebi - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
8 Cardi B says she's finally ready for her wedding after 5 years of marriage - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 American singer Adam Levine denies illicit affair with model - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Gov. Makinde donates operational vehicles to Nigeria Police Force - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info