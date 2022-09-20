Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Who go help you no go stress you” – Singer, Portable says as he video calls colleague, Berri Tiga (Video)
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable recently reached out to colleague, Berri Tiga following the ongoing song ownership saga involving the latter and skit maker, Carter Efe....

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

No let them rip you - Singer Portable advises Berri Tiga via video call Correct NG:
No let them rip you - Singer Portable advises Berri Tiga via video call
Portable links up with Berri Tiga ahead of new song release amid Carter Efe and machala saga (Video) Edujandon:
Portable links up with Berri Tiga ahead of new song release amid Carter Efe and machala saga (Video)
“Who go help you no go stress you” – Singer, Portable says as he video calls colleague, Berri Tiga (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Who go help you no go stress you” – Singer, Portable says as he video calls colleague, Berri Tiga (Video)
Portable counsels Berri Tiga on the "Machala" ownership saga. Mp3 Bullet:
Portable counsels Berri Tiga on the "Machala" ownership saga.


   More Picks
1 NGF claims states’ IGR jumped to N1.67tr from N1.31tr in two years - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 18 hours ago
5 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 14 hours ago
6 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
7 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Funke Akindele and I are together forever’ – JJC Skillz - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
9 "We dey capping season": Reactions as Oxlade says Davido gave him his first $1k - Legit, 12 hours ago
10 Lightning strikes kill 21 people in eastern India - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info