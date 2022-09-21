Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
"I promised to remain a virgin till marriage" Drama as Ashmusy reveals why she kept her virginity intact - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Famous skitmaker and social media influencer Amarachi Amusi, known as Ashmusy, has revealed why she kept her virginity intact despite temptations.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
“I promised to remain a virgin till marriage” – Ashmusy
Tori News:
I Promised To Remain A Virgin Till Marriage – Skitmaker, Ashmusy
Gist Reel:
“I promised to remain a virgin till marriage” - Ashmusy
Gist Lovers:
Drama as Ashmusy reveals why she kept her virginity till marriage despite temptations
Talk Glitz:
I Promised Myself To Remain A Virgin Till Marriage - Ashmusy
More Picks
1
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
3
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Alleged organ harvest: Court slates Dec 5 to rule on Ukpo's application to set aside court's order for release of bio-data -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
5
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump -
Correct NG,
23 hours ago
