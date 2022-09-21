Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
This Day
10
Channels Television
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Lagos factory worker kills friend over N300, flees
The Punch
- A factory worker, Toheeb Kilani, has gone into hiding after allegedly stabbing his colleague, Emmanuel Ojo, to death during an argument over N300 in the Mushin area of Lagos State.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lagos factory worker on the run after killing his friend over N300
Tori News:
Lagos Factory Worker On The Run After Killing His Friend Over N300
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Lagos Factory Worker Kills Friend Over N300, Flees | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Naija Parrot:
Lagos factory worker on the run after killing his friend over N300
Within Nigeria:
Factory worker fled after stabbing friend to death over N300 in Lagos
More Picks
1
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
2
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
3
In last outing, Buhari bids farewell to United Nations -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
4
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Lookman, Saviour, Adeleye Arrive, 21 Super Eagles Players Now In Camp For Algeria Friendly -
Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
6
Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
8
Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
6 hours ago
9
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...