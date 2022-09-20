Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike

The graduation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter-in-law, Zahra B. Buhari, from a foreign university where she bagged a first ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari The Punch:
Buhari's daughter-in-law bags UK degree amid ASUU strike
Buhari’s Daughter-In-Law Bags Degree From British University Amid ASUU Strike Information Nigeria:
Buhari’s Daughter-In-Law Bags Degree From British University Amid ASUU Strike
Anger as Aisha Buhari flaunts daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK school amid ASUU strike Ripples Nigeria:
Anger as Aisha Buhari flaunts daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK school amid ASUU strike
Aisha Buhari slammed for posting pictures of her daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike The Eagle Online:
Aisha Buhari slammed for posting pictures of her daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike
Buhari’s daughter, Zahra earns UK degree amid ASUU strike Within Nigeria:
Buhari’s daughter, Zahra earns UK degree amid ASUU strike
Buhari’s Wife Attacked For Posting Daughter Inlaw’s UK Varsity Graduation Photos Amid ASUU Strike Naija News:
Buhari’s Wife Attacked For Posting Daughter Inlaw’s UK Varsity Graduation Photos Amid ASUU Strike


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Die In DSS Prison, Ohanaeze Warns Buhari’s Govt - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 Nigerians are angry and many parties will be shocked in 2023 - Obaseki - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Sanusi urges FG, ASUU to resolve lingering strike - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Nigerian healthtech startup, Remedial Health, raises a $4.4 million seed round - TechPoint Africa, 22 hours ago
7 Insecurity: I paid N30m ransom for my priests - Bishop Kukah opens up - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 I fell pregnant during small rainfall – Skit-maker, Kiekie says as she shows off baby bump - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele and I are together forever’ – JJC Skillz - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 "We dey capping season": Reactions as Oxlade says Davido gave him his first $1k - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info