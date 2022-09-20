Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS, CBN, NSCDC arrest 14 suspects in Kano for selling new naira notes
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
DSS, CBN, NSCDC arrest 14 suspects in Kano for selling new naira notes

Operatives of the Department of State Services in conjunction with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Security and Civil ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

14 apprehended by DSS for selling new naira notes in Kano Daily Post:
14 apprehended by DSS for selling new naira notes in Kano
DSS, NSCDC Arrest 14 Suspects for  Alleged Sale of New Naira Notes in Kano This Day:
DSS, NSCDC Arrest 14 Suspects for  Alleged Sale of New Naira Notes in Kano
Kano: 14 arrested over new naira notes sale The Punch:
Kano: 14 arrested over new naira notes sale
14 apprehended by DSS for selling new naira notes in Kano Within Nigeria:
14 apprehended by DSS for selling new naira notes in Kano


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
3 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
10 Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info