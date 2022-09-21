Post News
News at a Glance
Zlatan Mentions Long List Of Nigerian Artistes Olamide Has Helped, Praises Him | WATCH
Not Just OK
- Nigerian street-hop rapper Zlatan, has lauded Olamide for his contribution towards the development of the Nigerian music industry.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
How Olamide changed many lives in the Nigerian music industry - Zlatan Ibile
Mp3 Bullet:
Zlatan applauds Olamide for long list of Nigerian artists he has helped
Talk Glitz:
Zlatan Praises Olamide For Helping Him And Many Other Artistes
Gist Reel:
"Olamide helped my career and that of many others, but you'll never see him tweet about it" - Zlatan Ibile (Video)
Gist Lovers:
“Olamide changed my life and that of many others but you’ll never see him tweet about it” – Zlatan Ibile [Video]
More Picks
1
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
2
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
3
In last outing, Buhari bids farewell to United Nations -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
4
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Lookman, Saviour, Adeleye Arrive, 21 Super Eagles Players Now In Camp For Algeria Friendly -
Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
6
Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner -
Daily Post,
7 hours ago
7
Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
8
Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
6 hours ago
9
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
