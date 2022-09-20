Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Regina Daniels shares adorable video of her son, Munir kneeling to beg her after destroying a new tennis racket she bought (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actress Regina Daniels has shared an adorable video of her son, Munir kneeling to beg her after destroying a new tennis racket she got.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Moment Of The Punch:
Moment Of 'Forgiveness' Between Regina Daniels And Son Actress, Regina Daniels, has shared the moment her two-year-old son, Munir, 'forgave' her after he broke his tennis rackets.
Regina Daniels Shares Heartwarming Video Of Her First Son Kneeling To Beg Her After Destroying A New Tennis Racket (Video) Tori News:
Regina Daniels Shares Heartwarming Video Of Her First Son Kneeling To Beg Her After Destroying A New Tennis Racket (Video)
Adorable video of Regina Daniels’ son kneeling to beg her after destroying newly bought item Correct NG:
Adorable video of Regina Daniels’ son kneeling to beg her after destroying newly bought item
Regina Daniels shares adorable video of her son, Munir kneeling to beg her after destroying a new tennis racket she bought (video) Naija Parrot:
Regina Daniels shares adorable video of her son, Munir kneeling to beg her after destroying a new tennis racket she bought (video)


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
3 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
10 Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info