17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Seventeen Boko Haram terrorists including their family members have surrendered to the Nigerian Army in Borno State.   The terrorists surrendered with their weapons to troops of 151 Tas

