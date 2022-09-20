Post News
News at a Glance
Five hundred corpses washed away by floods in Niger
Peoples Gazette
- Five hundred corpses washed away by floods in Niger
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Flood washes away many corpses at cemetery in Niger community
Tori News:
Shock As Floods Wash Away 500 Corpses From Cemetery In Niger
Daily Nigerian:
Flooding washes away over 500 corpses in Niger cemetery – Official
Julia Blaise Blog:
Flood reportedly wash away over 5000 Corpses at Mariga Town in Niger
More Picks
1
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
3
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
7
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
10
Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
