Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Why I visited Shettima, Ezeife opens up
News photo Vanguard News  - Says: Tinubu too old to run for president   By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja Facts have emerged on why the chairman of Igbos Elders Consultative Forum and

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I visited Shettima: Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Why I visited Shettima: Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife – The Sun Nigeria
2023: Why I Visited Shettima, Ezeife Opens Up Tori News:
2023: Why I Visited Shettima, Ezeife Opens Up
2023: Why I Visited APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Shettima – Ezeife Reveals Naija News:
2023: Why I Visited APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Shettima – Ezeife Reveals
Ezeife reveals why he visited Shettima - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Ezeife reveals why he visited Shettima - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
3 Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post, 1 day ago
7 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
10 Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info