Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NBA may sue FG over plan to ban ‘ponmo’
The Nation  - The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL), Dr. Monday Ubani has threatened to sue the Federal Government if it makes good its threat to ban ‘ponmo’.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lawyer threatens to sue FG over planned Ponmo ban The Guardian:
Lawyer threatens to sue FG over planned Ponmo ban
Lawyer threatens lawsuit over The Punch:
Lawyer threatens lawsuit over 'pọnmọ' ban
Lawyer Threatens To Sue FG Over Planned Ponmo Ban The Street Journal:
Lawyer Threatens To Sue FG Over Planned Ponmo Ban
Why FG should not ban consumption of ‘ponmo’ — Ex-NBA Chairman The Eagle Online:
Why FG should not ban consumption of ‘ponmo’ — Ex-NBA Chairman
Lawyer, Monday Ubani Threatens Lawsuit Over Ponmo Ban Naija Parrot:
Lawyer, Monday Ubani Threatens Lawsuit Over Ponmo Ban
Lawyer threatens to sue FG over planned Ponmo ban Within Nigeria:
Lawyer threatens to sue FG over planned Ponmo ban


   More Picks
1 Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK - Legit, 17 hours ago
3 "You go just die": Lizzy Anjorin says she can swear that husband is faithful - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Dogara and I will work against APC, says Babachir Lawal - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
5 Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Four killed, six injured in Kogi road accident - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
7 Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla, expecting their third child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Algeria Vs Nigeria: Full House As Uzoho, Duru Arrive Super Eagles’ Camp - Complete Sports, 16 hours ago
9 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info