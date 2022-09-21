Post News
News at a Glance
Olamide Helped My Career And That Of Others But You’ll Never See Him Tweet About It – Zlatan Ibile (Video)
Tori News
- In a now trending video, Zlatan spoke about how Olamdie called him and took him to another studio to record his hit song.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
You’ll never see Olamide tweet about helping anybody — Singer Zlatan Ibile Nigerian Indigenous singer, Zlatan Ibile, has said that his colleague Olamide has helped many people in the music industry without speaking about it on social media...1
The Nation:
Zlatan eulogises Olamide for helping musical careers
Correct NG:
He changed our lives – Zlatan Ibile salutes Olamide while listing artistes’ he brought to limelight
Naija on Point:
He changed our lives – Zlatan Ibile salutes Olamide while listing artistes’ he brought to limelight
Naija News:
'Olamide Changed My Life, You Will Never See Him Capping About It' - Zlatan Ibile Speaks
iBrand TV:
Zlatan Ibile Opens Up On How Olamide Helped His Music Career
Gbextra Online Portal:
“Olamide helped my career and that of many others, but you’ll never see him tweet about it” – Zlatan Ibile (Video)
More Picks
1
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
2
Lookman, Saviour, Adeleye Arrive, 21 Super Eagles Players Now In Camp For Algeria Friendly -
Complete Sports,
23 hours ago
3
Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
4
Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 -
The Guardian,
6 hours ago
5
Senate confirms new substantive CJN -
Premium Times,
5 hours ago
6
Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
8 hours ago
7
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
8
Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl -
The Guardian,
17 hours ago
9
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla, expecting their third child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK -
Legit,
5 hours ago
