Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Pretty lady claims she forgave boyfriend who assaulted her after he apologised with a car gift (Video)
Yaba Left Online
- A pretty Nigerian lady has taken to social media to brag about receiving a car as an apology gift from her boyfriend, whom she claims assaulted her.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Pretty lady forgives boyfriend who allegedly assaulted her, says he apologised with car gift
Correct NG:
Pretty lady forgives boyfriend who allegedly assaulted her, says he apologised with car gift
Naija on Point:
Pretty lady forgives boyfriend who allegedly assaulted her, says he apologised with car gift
Gist Lovers:
Lady forgives boyfriend who reportedly assault3d her, says he apologized with car gift [Video]
Naija Parrot:
Pretty lady claims she forgave boyfriend who assaulted her after he apologised with a car gift (Video)
More Picks
1
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
3
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
4
Alleged organ harvest: Court slates Dec 5 to rule on Ukpo's application to set aside court's order for release of bio-data -
Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
5
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
7
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
8
Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
9
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
