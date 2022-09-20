Four killed, six injured in Kogi road accident

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Woman abandons her one-month-old baby boy in a bus in Anambra - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
Police arrest proprietor and director of fake college of health sciences in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction - Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Moment Pastor Edu Udechukwu asked for DJ to be replaced for playing secular music at his wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
6
|
Buhari celebrates King Sunny Ade ahead of his 76th birthday - Daily Post,
1 day ago
|
7
|
17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
8
|
Katsina police bust notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in breaking into houses using criminal charms - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl - The Guardian,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago