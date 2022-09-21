Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: We won’t allow political campaigns until ASUU strike is resolved – NANS
News photo Daily Post  - As the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections, Nigerian students have threatened not to allow candidates and their political parties to campaign until the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is called off.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Students will disrupt political campaigns - NANS The Punch:
Students will disrupt political campaigns - NANS
Students Vow To Disrupt Political Campaigns - NANS Tori News:
Students Vow To Disrupt Political Campaigns - NANS
NANS vows to disrupt political campaigns over lingering ASUU strike Ripples Nigeria:
NANS vows to disrupt political campaigns over lingering ASUU strike
Students will disrupt political campaigns – NANS The Eagle Online:
Students will disrupt political campaigns – NANS
ASUU strike: NANS vows to disrupt political campaigns over lingering industrial action The Street Journal:
ASUU strike: NANS vows to disrupt political campaigns over lingering industrial action


   More Picks
1 Police dare Nigerian students as armed officers take over Third Mainland Bridge to prevent another protest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 "You go just die": Lizzy Anjorin says she can swear that husband is faithful - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and wife Priscilla, expecting their third child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Kwara begins fresh grant disbursements for 30,000 women petty traders | Latest Nigeria News Today - The News Chronicle, 22 hours ago
6 Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
7 Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 17 hours ago
8 FG releases programmes to mark 62nd Independence Anniversary - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
9 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK - Legit, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info