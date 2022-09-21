Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo Amotekun apprehends 45 suspects, begins 24 hour highway patrol
AIT  - Operatives of the Amotekun corps in ondo state have commenced a 24 hour surveillance and patrol to ensure that the highway is safe for motorists.

5 hours ago
