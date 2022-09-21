Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED : Court orders ASUU to resume work pending determination of suit
AIT  - The national industrial court of Nigeria has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU to return to work pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court orders ASUU to resume work immediately Daily Trust:
Court orders ASUU to resume work immediately
Court orders University lecturers to return to classroom TVC News:
Court orders University lecturers to return to classroom
ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately Pulse Nigeria:
ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately
ASUU Appeals Judgment Directing Lecturers To Resume Work Immediately Global Upfront:
ASUU Appeals Judgment Directing Lecturers To Resume Work Immediately


   More Picks
1 Senate screens acting CJN, Ariwoola, today - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
3 Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
5 Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 9 hours ago
6 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
8 Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 Olamide Helped My Career And That Of Others But You’ll Never See Him Tweet About It – Zlatan Ibile (Video) - Tori News, 8 hours ago
10 Pat Utomi reveals when Peter Obi's manifestoes will be released to Nigerians - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info