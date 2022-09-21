Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Queen Margrethe of Denmark tests positive for Covid-19 a day after she attended the Queen's funeral and rubbed shoulders with King Charles
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Queen Margrethe of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 just 24 hours after attending the Queen's funeral and mourning events in London.


On Monday, Westminster Abbey was packed full o

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Danish Queen, who attended Queen Elizabeth Nigerian Tribune:
Danish Queen, who attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral, tests positive for COVID-19
Danish monarch tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth Peoples Gazette:
Danish monarch tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Danish monarch tests positive for COVID-19 during Queen’s funeral Daily Nigerian:
Danish monarch tests positive for COVID-19 during Queen’s funeral
Queen Margrethe II Tests Positive For COVID-19 The Will:
Queen Margrethe II Tests Positive For COVID-19


   More Picks
1 Senate screens acting CJN, Ariwoola, today - The Punch, 24 hours ago
2 Reactions trail Buhari’s daughter-in-law’s graduation from UK university amid ASUU strike - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Cardi B announces wedding plans after five years with partner - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 "You go just die": Lizzy Anjorin says she can swear that husband is faithful - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 Juju Master Sunny Ade Is Honoured By Buhari At Age 76 - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 Veteran musician King Sunny Ade finally agrees to meet his alleged 52-years-old daughter (Details) - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
7 17 Boko Haram terrorists and family members surrender to Nigerian Army in Borno - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Man bags 15 years jail term for defiling 12-year-old girl - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Rita Dominic trends amid rumours of welcoming twin girls with hubby in UK - Legit, 8 hours ago
10 Olamide Helped My Career And That Of Others But You’ll Never See Him Tweet About It – Zlatan Ibile (Video) - Tori News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info